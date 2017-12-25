 Celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness to one another – Bishop | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness to one another – Bishop

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gombe – Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Bishop of Nigeria Anglican Communion Church, Gombe Diocese, has called on Christians to celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness and to reconcile with one another.

Cross section of Physically Challenged Persons among other worshipers during the 2017 Christmas Praise Concert at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

Ndukuba made the call in his sermon in Gombe on Monday, emphasizing that “Christmas is a celebration of God love, peace and Gift.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“In times like this, you should love one another, forgive and reconcile with one another.

“As much as possible let us pursue peace because as a nation as a people we cannot be able to make any advancement or progress without the help of God and the peace of God.”

He advised wealthy individuals and public servants to remember and to be merciful to less privilege by assisting them with the little they have.

“It is also a celebration of God gift and we should in a time like this remember the less privilege people, those of us who are employers of labour should be merciful to those who we are employing.

“And those who have power over our resource should also manage those resources with understanding that our God is a God who loves to give”, he said

He called on the people in the country to still trust in the leaving God as with him all thing are possible and be considerate not be selfish.

“The Christmas of 2017 is the Christmas of God possibilities as it said in Luka 137 that with God all things are possible, there is nothing that is impossible with God and that is in the contest of announcing the birth Jesus Chris.

“God has not abundant us in our situations, difficulties, pour sins, our problems because he has remember us he has come to help us”, he said

Christmas celebrations in Gombe are peaceful, as security personnel are deployed to the metropolis and places of worship to ensure orderliness. (NAN)

The post Celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness to one another – Bishop appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.