 Celebrities flood Imo as Kanayo O Kanayo unveils mansion – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celebrities flood Imo as Kanayo O Kanayo unveils mansion – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Fellow Press

Celebrities flood Imo as Kanayo O Kanayo unveils mansion
TheNewsGuru
Kanayo O Kanayo, MFR, needs no introduction when it comes to Nollywood. The veteran actor has paid his dues in the Nigerian movie industry. Kanayo, the initiator of the Kanayo O Kanayo Menthroing Academy(KOKOMA) officially opened his edifice on
Kanayo O Kanayo Opens His Multi-million Naira MansionNaija News
Actor Kanayo moves in to his new mansion in ImoFellow Press (press release)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.