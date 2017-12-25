Celebrity Behind Wizkid/Davido Reconciliation Revealed

The highlight of the Christmas season in the Nigerian entertainment scene has got to be Wizkid and Davido performing FIA together yesterday at the former’s musical concert. While not many had any idea that this would happen, it seems there was someone in the shadows that made it possible. Paul Okoye, the CEO of Upfront…

The post Celebrity Behind Wizkid/Davido Reconciliation Revealed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

