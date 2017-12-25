 Chad ministerial shakeup brings new faces to key portfolios – africanews | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chad ministerial shakeup brings new faces to key portfolios – africanews

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


africanews

Chad ministerial shakeup brings new faces to key portfolios
africanews
Chad's President Idriss Deby on Sunday appointed Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul as minister of finance and also named new economy, foreign affairs, security and justice ministers, a presidential decree showed. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Fadoul has

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.