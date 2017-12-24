Challenges can become opportunities –Sunmade Omofolarin – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Challenges can become opportunities –Sunmade Omofolarin
The Punch
Sunmade Omofolarin, 29, is the Business Development Supervisor at Sahara Group. He speaks about the intricacies of his job. What stirred your interest in business development? To be honest, circumstance led me to it. I studied Engineering but I never …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!