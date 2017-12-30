CHAN Eagles demolish Capital City 4-1 in build up

Coach Salisu Yusuf led CHAN Eagles continued their build up to the forthcoming championship in Morocco, with a 4-1 demolition of Federal Capital Territory league side Capital City FC on Saturday

Emeka Ogbuchi, Kingsley Eduwo, Okechukwu Gabriel and Sunday Faleye all found the net in the course of the tie, a feat which the coach and his technical crew will be hoping they can replicate when the battle for supremacy begins in the Moroccan City of Tangier where the Eagles have been drawn to face 2016 hosts Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea

CHAN is a football tournament which was first announced on 11 September 2007.administered by the Confederation of African Football and played between the best national teams of Africa, exclusively featuring players plying their trade in the local leagues of the continent

The first tournament was held in 2009. It was hosted by Ivory Coast and won by The Democratic Republic of the Congo. The competition was expanded to 16 teams for the second tournament, held in Sudan in 2011. The tournament was won by Tunisia,

While the 2014 and 2016 editions were hosted by South Africa and Rwanda respectively with Libya and DR Congo respectively.

While Libya beat Libya beat Ghana 4-3 on penalty to emerge champions in 2014, DR Congo handed hard fighting Mali a 3-0 defeat at the Amahoro stadium to clinch the title in 2016.

Only DR Congo have won the title twice 2009 and 2016.

Coach Salisu and his crew are expected to announce the final 23 players to hit Morocco any moment from now. The deadline for submission of final list is January 3rd and Eagles are expected to depart same day for Tangier via Casablanca.

The host nation, Morocco is in Group A with Mauritania, Guinea and Sudan. The four countries will do battle in Casablanca.

Cote d’lvoire, Namibia, Uganda and Zambia will slug it out in Marrakech in Group B.

Agadir will host Group D teams which includes Burkina Faso, Angola , Congo and Cameroon.

Morocco and Mauritania open hostilities in the opening match at the newly refurbished Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca on January 13.

At the last edition, the Super Eagles failed to make it beyond the group stage in Rwanda but the coach Salisu who was also part of the technical crew then led by former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh, is hoping that his effort and mother luck can turn things around for the Eagles in Morocco. The coach only few days back revealed that it is becoming difficult to off load eight out of the 31 players in camp as the players have all given a good account of themselves adding however;

“We have no choice but to comply with the 23-man list approved for the competition”

