“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa
Information Nigeria
Recall, Big Shaq was in Nigeria a few days back, as the international headliner for Rhythm Unplugged concert at Eko Hotels and Suites. He got to meet with different celebrities one of which was Toke Makinwa. It seems, the meeting with the media …
“The Ting go Skrrrraaa” | Watch Big Shaq's “Man's Not Hot” performance at #RhythmUnplugged2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!