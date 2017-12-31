 Check Out Photos From Mercy Johnson’s 1st Daughter Purity’s 5th Birthday Celebration | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out Photos From Mercy Johnson’s 1st Daughter Purity’s 5th Birthday Celebration

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Johnson’s first daughter Purity Okojie celebrated her 5th birthday with friends.Mercy Johnson and others were at hand to celebrate with her. See photos below  

The post Check Out Photos From Mercy Johnson’s 1st Daughter Purity’s 5th Birthday Celebration appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.