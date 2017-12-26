Checkout Beautiful Pictures From Akwa Ibom Ukap Isua Street Groove Carnival 2017
Ukap Isua means ‘end of the year’. this year, the state government decided to launch a 2 day event during the yuletide to entertain indigenes and visitors of Akwa Ibom
The post Checkout Beautiful Pictures From Akwa Ibom Ukap Isua Street Groove Carnival 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!