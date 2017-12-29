 Chelsea obtain injunction after three Stamford Bridge trespass incidents – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Chelsea obtain injunction after three Stamford Bridge trespass incidents – SkySports

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports


SkySports

Chelsea obtain injunction after three Stamford Bridge trespass incidents
SkySports
Chelsea have obtained a High Court injunction after three separate trespass incidents at Stamford Bridge since September. The injunction prevents unauthorised access to their ground as well as the training base at Cobham. It was sought against six
