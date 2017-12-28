Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois pushing for transfer to Real Madrid – Metro
Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois pushing for transfer to Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois will push for a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer with talks over a new Chelsea contract having stalled, according to reports in Spain. Antonio Conte has spoken openly of his desire for the Premier League champions to resolve …
