Chief Fani-Kayode Slams New York Times Over Trump’s "Huts Comment" About Nigerians

White house correspondence earlier this morning condemned the article credited to New York Times purporting that US President, Donald Trump said and I quote “Once Nigerians see USA, they wont like to go back to their huts in Africa”.

Subsequently, the former minister for aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the move and accused respected news medium New York Times of lying about US President Donald Trump’s purported comment about Nigerians.

The New York Times on Saturday had reported that Trump said in a June 2017 meeting that Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America. Other comments credited to the president at the meeting include: “immigrants from Haiti all have AIDS” and “Afghanistan is a haven of terrorists.”

The New York Times had quoted two anonymous sources present at the meeting but who sought anonymity. Trump administration officials denied the report, saying that though the meeting took place, the president never used the words “AIDS” and “huts”.

In a reaction to this development, FFK via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode described the New York Times report as a “lie” and “salacious gossip”.

He wrote:

The @nytimes claim @realDonaldTrump said “Nigerians refuse to return to their huts after seeing America”, “immigrants from Haiti all have aids” and “Afghanistan is a haven of terrorists”. This is nothing but sallacious GOSSIP and quintessential FAKE NEWS.The