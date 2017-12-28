Children under attack at “shocking scale” around world, UNICEF warns
UNICEF said attacks on children in conflict zones around the world reached a shocking scale in 2017. “Children are being targeted and exposed to attacks and brutal violence in their homes, schools and playgrounds,” said Manuel Fontaine, Unicef Director of Emergency Programmes, in a statement on Thursday “As these attacks continue year after year, we…
The post Children under attack at “shocking scale” around world, UNICEF warns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!