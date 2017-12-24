China Builds A Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow

China should open its first solar highway capable of generating electricity under the sunlight. The two-kilometer (1.2-mile) stretch of highway in Jinan could charge electric cars while on the move. The two-lane road could also warm up in sub-zero weather conditions to melt snow at the top so that drivers can drive more safely.

