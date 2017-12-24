 China Builds A Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow | Nigeria Today
China Builds A Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

China should open its first solar highway capable of generating electricity under the sunlight. The two-kilometer (1.2-mile) stretch of highway in Jinan could charge electric cars while on the move. The two-lane road could also warm up in sub-zero weather conditions to melt snow at the top so that drivers can drive more safely.

