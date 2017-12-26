China stocks rise, led by financials and property firms – Economic Times
Economic Times
China stocks rise, led by financials and property firms
SHANGHAI: China stocks ended firmer on Tuesday, led by financial and real estate firms, though trading was thin as year-end nears. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 25.43 points or 0.78 per cent at 3,305.89. The blue-chip CSI300 index …
