 China tests world’s first solar expressway – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China tests world’s first solar expressway – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

China tests world's first solar expressway
Vanguard
China on Thursday opened a 1-km section of the world's first solar expressway for testing. Solar panels are laid beneath part of a ring road surrounding Jinan, capital city of Shandong Province in east China. The road surface is made of a transparent
A new solar highway in China perfectly captures its clean-energy ambitionsQuartz
World's first photovoltaic highway nears completion in JinanTelegraph.co.uk
New 1 km solar road opens in Jinan, ChinaInhabitat
Danbury News Times –Sputnik International
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.