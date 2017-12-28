 China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries | Nigeria Today
China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News, Travel | 0 comments

China on Thursday waived visas for visitors from 53 countries to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei for up to six days, state media said on Thursday. People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said that visitors must enter and exit from one of six ports. According to the Economic Times, the waiver goes into effect…

