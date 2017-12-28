 China warns 137 food companies for quality problems | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China warns 137 food companies for quality problems

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

China’s quality regulator on Wednesday said that it had put 137 food companies on a warning list as they had bad records in recent inspections. Supervision will be stepped up on those companies, 48 food importers, 47 overseas food makers and 42 overseas exporters, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.…

The post China warns 137 food companies for quality problems appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.