China’s been accused of transferring oil to North Korea, but is unlikely to face harsh penalties – ABC Online
|
ABC Online
|
China's been accused of transferring oil to North Korea, but is unlikely to face harsh penalties
ABC Online
Slapping sanctions on North Korea was the easy part, but enforcing them is proving a much bigger challenge. Chinese ships reportedly "caught red handed" transferring crude oil to North Korea at sea have underlined the difficulty in policing United …
China denies accusation of illicit oil sale to North Korea
Trump 'Disappointed' In China Over N.korea Sanctions
China denies selling oil to North Korea after Trump criticism on Twitter
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!