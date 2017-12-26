 Chinese killer who played mute for 12 years loses power of speech – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Chinese killer who played mute for 12 years loses power of speech – Vanguard

Chinese killer who played mute for 12 years loses power of speech
A Chinese murderer who pretended to be a mute in an attempt to conceal his past ended up losing the power of speech for real, a local newspaper reported. The man surnamed Zeng left his village in the eastern province of Zhejiang in 2005 after killing
