CHINESE LEAGUE SAVED MY CAREER – IGHALO

I have no choice than to leave when I did. I realised that Watford fans had lost confidence in me because I was no longer consistent with the club. I scored 15 goals before the end of 2015/2016 season and all of a sudden, my scoring form dropped drastically. Seriously, I don’t know the reason be- hind the drought. I was eager to add to my goals but it was frustration till the end of the season. And when the Chinese offer came, I had no

choice than to accept it. Can you still go back and play in the English Premier League? Why not? Everyone wants to play in the elite league. English Premier League remains the best in the world, no doubt. Football is like barrack. Soldier go, soldier come, barracks remain. If an offer comes from England, I will certainly em- brace it.