Chioma Ude honoured at In-Short Filmfest

By Iyabo Aina

Founder/C.E.O of Africa International Film Festival,AFRIFF, Ms. Chioma Ude was honoured with a Special Recognition Award at this year’s edition of In-Short Film Festival which was held penultimate Saturday, in Lagos.

The award was in recognition of her remarkable performance in promoting African cinema and her contributions towards helping young aspiring actors and actresses in the country. The event which kicked off on the 14th and climaxed on the 16th of December with an award ceremony witnessed the screening of many short films.

According to the jury headed by Shaibu Husseini, culture journalist/film critic, with 3,308 submissions from all around the world comprising 2,379 short films, 488 documentaries and 441 animations, the Victor Okhai-led In-Short Film Festival has easily become an accomplished global platform for short films. However, the first jury prize for the short film category was awarded to the directors of the anthology of three short films – Visions who operate under the name Surereal 16, while the second and the third prizes went to Iranian-born animator Saeed Amin Javaheri for his courage and for being so prolific in the production of a difficult film type like animation and the documentary film “The Unstoppable” by Expand Vision. Other winners of the night included, Big Boom (RUSSIA), Crush (Nigeria),– Dubai 2 Dubai (UAE), Birds (Algeria),: ‘Ada’ directed by Banji Oyeneye and : Burden of Verdict among others.

