Cholera Outbreak In Borno Over Amid 61 Deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the cholera outbreak, which has plagued the camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State for the past five months and taken the lives of 61 people, is finally over.

In a statement issued on Friday, the apex health organization said the country has successfully contained a five-month cholera outbreak in conflict-affected Borno state.

The international health agency also said that the government had also announced the end of the outbreak on December 21 after two weeks had passed with no new cases.

There were also reported cases of cholera in other states. But they were promptly tackled and did not last long like that of Borno.

Muhammad Ghuluze, Director of Emergency Response, Borno State Ministry of Health, said Borno State was able to move to quick action to control the outbreak with the support of WHO and other health actors.

“With that strong resolve to limit mortality and morbidity, this was achieved, and we can say that we have succeeded,” he said

He said a major Oral Cholera Vaccine, OCV campaign, contributed to the effort – the first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the International Coordinating Group, ICG, provided 1.8 million OCV doses to immunise 900,000 people in two rounds between September and December this year.

“Following an initial spike in cases, the number of new infections dropped significantly after the vaccination campaign concluded,” it stated.

Wondimagegnehu Alemu, WHO Representative in Nigeria, said containing cholera in the midst of an ongoing conflict is a major accomplishment.

“No single measure would have worked on its own. This was a joint effort employing a range of tools by many partners under the leadership of the State Ministry of Health.”

The post Cholera Outbreak In Borno Over Amid 61 Deaths appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

