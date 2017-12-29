Christian Bakers ordered to pay $135k for refusing to make wedding cake for gay couple

Two Christian bakers and owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery, Oregon, Aaron and Melissa Klein, who were found guilty of refusing to bake a wedding cake for Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer in 2013, have been ordered to pay $135,000 fine for their discrimination. ⠀⠀ The Kleins who claimed that their religious beliefs wouldn’t allow them to […]

