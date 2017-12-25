 Christian community in Turkey prays for Middle East peace at Christmas service – Daily Sabah | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christian community in Turkey prays for Middle East peace at Christmas service – Daily Sabah

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sabah

Christian community in Turkey prays for Middle East peace at Christmas service
Daily Sabah
The faithful light candles at a Christmas Mass at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Istanbul. Turkey's Christian community marked Christmas in two days of religious services, praying for peace in the Middle East amid the crisis brewing over Jerusalem
Christmas Eve celebrated across TurkeyHurriyet Daily News
Christian faithful says Christmas is for peace, humanityTVC News
Christians celebrate Christmas in churches around KuwaitKuwait Times

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.