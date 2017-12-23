 Christmas 2017: Facebook, Whatsapp messages, SMSes and wishes to send your loved ones – Daily News & Analysis | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas 2017: Facebook, Whatsapp messages, SMSes and wishes to send your loved ones – Daily News & Analysis

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily News & Analysis

Christmas 2017: Facebook, Whatsapp messages, SMSes and wishes to send your loved ones
Daily News & Analysis
Christmas is just around the corner. With all the preparations in full swing to celebrate this festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ we bring to you warm wishes and messages to send across to your loved ones. 1. Christmas is
Great Christmas song (but creepiest holiday video)Tampabay.com (blog)
Editorial: 'God bless us every one' — a sample of Christmas quotationsGainesville Times

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.