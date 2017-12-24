Christmas: ADP Felicitates With Nigerians

…Says There Is Light at the End of the Tunnel

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to reflect on our common goals and shared destiny.

In a statement issued on Christmas eve by the ADP Lagos Spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the party said; “We urge all citizens to imbibe the spirit of peace, unity and love for one another; virtues that Jesus Christ exhibited throughout his stay on earth. It is with these virtues and more that we can move our country forward.

“Jesus Christ is the perfect example of sacrifice and that’s why he laid down his life for the sake of mankind. Political Leaders must begin to be selfless; shun corrupt practices, therefore bringing true development to the people. Nigerians, irrespective of religious faith should use this period to spread love and care to the less privileged amongst us.”

The ADP further stressed that the party is very much concerned about the unimaginable sufferings that Nigerians are going through as a result of the fuel scarcity especially at this time when Nigerians plan to spend the celebrations with their families scattered all over the country.

“Our party frowns at this development and we say that it is totally unacceptable. These are issues that our party has set out to solve once and for all when given the opportunity to serve. Having survived the challenges that 2017 presented, we are optimistic that 2018 will be a better year for all Nigerians. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year”, the statement said.