 Christmas: Ajimobi, Omisore, Alli seek support for less-privileged, advocate more prayers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Ajimobi, Omisore, Alli seek support for less-privileged, advocate more prayers

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined rich Nigerians to spare a thought for their less-privileged and vulnerable compatriots by donating gifts and cash to them in the spirit of Christmas. Ajimobi, in his Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, urged the people to imbibe the […]

Christmas: Ajimobi, Omisore, Alli seek support for less-privileged, advocate more prayers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.