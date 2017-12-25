Christmas: Ajimobi, Omisore, Alli seek support for less-privileged, advocate more prayers
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined rich Nigerians to spare a thought for their less-privileged and vulnerable compatriots by donating gifts and cash to them in the spirit of Christmas. Ajimobi, in his Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, urged the people to imbibe the […]
Christmas: Ajimobi, Omisore, Alli seek support for less-privileged, advocate more prayers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!