Christmas: Atiku speaks on celebration

A former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to use the Christmas period to seek unity and peaceful coexistence with each other. He called on Nigerians, mostly Christians to emulate the essence of Christmas. He also urged them to unite and cultivate the spirit of giving, saying there’s more blessing in giving […]

Christmas: Atiku speaks on celebration

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

