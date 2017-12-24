Christmas: Atiku speaks on celebration
A former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to use the Christmas period to seek unity and peaceful coexistence with each other. He called on Nigerians, mostly Christians to emulate the essence of Christmas. He also urged them to unite and cultivate the spirit of giving, saying there’s more blessing in giving […]
