Christmas: Buhari felicitates with Nigerians, says better days ahead
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian community, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas day celebration, and reassured that “better days lie ahead for us as a nation.’’ The president, who stated this in a Christmas message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!