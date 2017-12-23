 Christmas: Buhari’s administration allowed fuel scarcity to increase suffering of Igbos – Ohaneze | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, has stated the current fuel shortage in the country was a deliberate attempt by the current administration to impoverish Igbo people. He also stated that the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration do not in any way favour sons and daughters of Igbo land. Nwodo […]

