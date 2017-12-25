Christmas celebration not in the Bible – Freeze supports Reno Omokri

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze says he agrees with the position of former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan that Christmas is an abomination. Reno Omokri, on Sunday, said Christmas is European holiday and that the Christian one was orchestrated by Satan. OAP Freeze took to his Instagram page to question how Christians came about Christmas […]

Christmas celebration not in the Bible – Freeze supports Reno Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

