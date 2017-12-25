Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel

By Dennis Udoma

UYO – Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on the people of the state to commit themselves to politics of ideas at Christmas, and in 2018 by telling a story of love and unity that reflects the collective dream as co-owners of the state.

The governor said this in his State-Wide broadcast Christmas message tagged, ‘‘Let’s Walk Together in Love’’ saying that, as God showed love to the world, we as a people should also show same love not only to family members and friends, but to neighbours, needy, widows and the handicapped.

He said, it is in doing this that the people would fulfil the real essence and reason for the Christmas celebration.

‘‘I have always said that I am not against constructive criticism. It is a desirable ingredient in any democratic culture, but such criticism should not be coloured by mischief, malice and hatred. I charge our people to use this season of good will, to commit themselves to politics of ideas, of inclusion and eschew divisive tendencies. Let us commit ourselves to telling a different story in 2018; a story of love and unity that reflects our collective essence as co-owners of this wonderful State.

‘‘Let us continue to walk together, hand in hand, and allow the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln ring true that, even though we may have political differences, even though we may see things through different prisms, we should show “malice toward none, with charity for all.

‘‘We affirm that God has been with us and will continue to be with us. Through His benevolence and love we have done great things for our people in the past years in spite of the challenging economic times and would do even more in 2018 and beyond’’.

While charging the people to show love to others in order to fulfil the reason for the commemoration of Christmas, also maintained that, his administration was uncompromisingly committed to fostering unity and love in the state.

Meanwhile, Christmas is celebrated peacefully in Uyo metropolis and its environs, as Christian worshipers in various Churches were observed dancing and singing hosanna to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ despite the difficulty occasioned by fuel scarcity across the country.

