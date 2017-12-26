Christmas Day Attack: 6 Feared Killed In Benue

No less than six people were reportedly killed on Christmas day after unknown gunmen invaded Utonkon village in Ado local government area of Benue State.

While the Benue State Police Command is claiming that only two people died in the attack, it was learnt that the attackers also seriously wounded several other persons while many were declared missing.

According to eyewitnesses, the four-man gang stormed the community on motorbikes while some of the locals were busy sharing meat they had bought for the Christmas celebration.

An eyewitness told The Nation: “I had gone to the village to visit a friend at about 2:00 p.m. when suddenly, we saw about four men on motorbikes, armed with pump action riffles shooting sporadically at the people who were busy sharing the meat they bought for the Christmas festivity. “People were scampering for safety, women and children were crying and running into nearby bushes to take cover. About six persons were not so lucky as they were gunned down in cold blood. “The armed men at a point came down from their bikes and started moving from one compound to another as if they were searching for something or somebody, shooting at anything in sight including animals.” “Shortly after, they all mounted their bikes and fled.

The injured persons were rushed to the General hospital in Igumale for treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident said only two persons were killed during the attack while five others sustained injuries.

“The information at my disposal indicated that the attack was carried out by two yet-to- be identified gunmen who stormed the village on motorbikes. But investigation into the matter has commenced,” he said.

