 Christmas: Dogara, Shettima preach peace, kindness to the needy | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Dogara, Shettima preach peace, kindness to the needy

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has revealed what will bring about development in Nigeria. In a statement to mark Christmas, Dogara stated that exhibition of unconditional love by Nigerians would bring about a positive change that will lead to unity and development which will move the nation forward. He further urged […]

Christmas: Dogara, Shettima preach peace, kindness to the needy

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.