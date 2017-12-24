Christmas: Dogara, Shettima preach peace, kindness to the needy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has revealed what will bring about development in Nigeria. In a statement to mark Christmas, Dogara stated that exhibition of unconditional love by Nigerians would bring about a positive change that will lead to unity and development which will move the nation forward. He further urged […]

Christmas: Dogara, Shettima preach peace, kindness to the needy

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

