Christmas: Dogara urges Christians to demonstrate love

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged Christians to show love to their neighbors and remember the underprivileged as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Dogara in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja said exhibition of unconditional love to one another would bring about positive change that would lead to unity and development of the country.

The speaker described Jesus Christ as an embodiment of sacrificial love as He gave up His life for the redemption of mankind.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour Lord Jesus Christ, let us all remember that it is a time to spread the love of Christ with family, friends, neighbours and the underprivileged in the society.

“We should bear in mind that the greatest command Jesus gave to his followers is love to one another.

“Not only does this have spiritual benefits, it will also make Nigeria a better place because love overcomes all things, including hatred, violence and other vices,” he said.

The post Christmas: Dogara urges Christians to demonstrate love appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

