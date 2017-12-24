Christmas: Don’t despair, Mark urges Nigerians

Immediate past President of the the Senate, David Mark, has implored Nigerians to see the celebration of Christmas as a period of renewal, even as he urged them not to despair in the midst of economic and socio- political challenges facing the nation.

Mark in a good will message to Nigerians on the celebration of this year’s Christmas in Abuja, said the birth of Christ should be the elixir needed to confront the challenges and provide the road map for economic recovery.

He noted that Nigerians have triumphed over challenges in the past and called for the reinforcement of that indomitable spirit that had seen her through various travails.

In a statement by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark implored citizens to embrace the teachings of Christ, chief of which is perseverance, tolerance, love and forgiveness.

He called for good neighborliness and harmonious relationships between and among religious adherents reiterating that ” as much as I know, all religions preach peace, love and mutual coexistence”.

The lawmaker therefore enjoined the Clergy from both sides of the divide to preach peace, love and harmonious relationship in order to avoid such cases or incidents of occasional conflicts between or among different faithful.

Specifically, the former Senate President urged Christians not to allow the euphoria of the celebration diminish or lost the real essence of the birth of Jesus Christ to do justice to all persons irrespective of tribe or religion so that the society would be a better place for all.

He reminded governments at all levels to take the lead by providing the enabling environment for citizens to actualize their potentials without encumbrances.

