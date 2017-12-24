 Christmas Is A Satanic Festival – Reno Omokri | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas Is A Satanic Festival – Reno Omokri

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Reno Omokri has the described the Christmas festival widely celebrated by Christians all over as the world as a satanic festival.Reno further explained the Holy Bible warned Christians not celebrate it. In his words.. Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival and the Bible warned us about it in 1 Timothy 4:1 that: “The […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.