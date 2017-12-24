Christmas is an abomination, a blasphemous festival – Reno Omokri

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival. Reno Omokri says Christmas is European holiday and a commandment of man not from God In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival and the Bible warned us about it […]

Christmas is an abomination, a blasphemous festival – Reno Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

