“Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” – Reno Omokri reveals
Former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media,Reno Omokri in a series of Tweets shared his thoughts about Christmas. According to Reno who is also a clergyman, “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” Read his Tweets below: Recall, he recently reacted to President Buhari’s recent Christmas speech – saying that […]
The post “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” – Reno Omokri reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!