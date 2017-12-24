 “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” – Reno Omokri reveals | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media,Reno Omokri in a series of Tweets shared his thoughts about Christmas. According to Reno who is also a clergyman, “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” Read his Tweets below: Recall, he recently reacted to President Buhari’s recent Christmas speech – saying that […]

