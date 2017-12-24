 “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” – Reno Omokri | Nigeria Today
“Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival” – Reno Omokri

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has shared his thoughts on Christmas which he addressed as an abomination and a blasphemous festival. His tweet which captured his thoughts read;   Reno Omokri who also reacted to President Buhari’s Christmas Day Speech, also claimed the Holy Bible was misquoted; “Who writes President Buhari’s statements? His spokesman is […]

