 Christmas: It’s a shame that Nigerians are suffering to get fuel – Osinbajo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: It’s a shame that Nigerians are suffering to get fuel – Osinbajo

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is a shame that Nigerians are celebrating Christmas amid a serious fuel scarcity. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, quoted the vice-president as saying this, when he visited Oando and Heyden filling stations in Lagos. “It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,” […]

Christmas: It’s a shame that Nigerians are suffering to get fuel – Osinbajo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.