Christmas: Live Up What Jesus Represents, ACF Task Nigerians

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) while extending its felicitations of Christmas celebrations to all Nigerians, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, it says it behoves on Nigerians to live up what Jesus represents such as tolerance, love of the neighbor that comes with core value of humanity.

Accorsing to ACF in her Christmas message issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary Muhammar Ibrahim Biu anr made avaulablebto newsmen in Kaduna yesterday said, “the 25th December of every year commemorates the birthday of Jesus Christ, the messiah. Christians all over the world celebrate this day with joy, good neighborliness and love that the savior is born for the common good of the society.

“ACF while wishing Nigerians, especially Christians happy celebration, it behooves on all to live up what Jesus represents, namely, tolerance and love of the neighbor that comes with core value of humanity.

“ACF calls on our leaders especially politicians to make the best use of the mandates given to them by the electorates to establish a society free of injustice, corruption and other vices that have continued to slowdown our socioeconomic and political development”.

Furthermore, ACF said it has observed with serious concern the lingering fuel scarcity for the past two weeks thereby causing hardship to motorists and commuters especially in this festive period. It therefore calls on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) management to seriously address the issue and restore normalcy in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.

“The present situation is worrisome and calls into question the management practices of the supply of fuel, as most petrol stations remain closed due to non availability of the products, while the black markets have continued to flourish with the petroleum products at exorbitant prices.

“Once more, ACF urges NNPC to seriously investigate possible sabotage of its efforts both within and outside the organization.

“As Nigeria embarks on the journey to 2019 general elections, ACF appeals to all politicians to conduct their campaigns devoid of threats, hate speeches, violence and thuggery. Issues of how best to improve the security, economy, job opportunities and peaceful coexistence should be the hallmark of electoral campaigns for 2019, without resort to ethnicity and religion that are divisive and most importantly the fear of God.

“ACF calls upon Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, harmony and understanding for the unity and progress of our Country”.