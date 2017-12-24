Christmas Message from Bishops of Cork – TheCork.ie
|
TheCork.ie
|
Christmas Message from Bishops of Cork
TheCork.ie
As the season of Christmas approaches, we pray that God will bless the people of Cork during the forthcoming Feast and during the year ahead. Christmas this year takes place against the backdrop of a threatened peace in so many parts of the world. The …
OPINION: Celebrating love and compassion
Archbishop Ademowo calls for true repentance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!