 Christmas: Muslims vow to provide security for churches | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Muslims vow to provide security for churches

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Muslims in Indonesia have offered to guard churches and prevent any attack during the Christmas service. This is following the threats of attacks and the bombing of a Methodist Church in Pakistan. Muslims in Indonesia have vowed that they would provide security for their “brothers” who are celebrating Christmas. The Muslim volunteers in Indonesia, the […]

Christmas: Muslims vow to provide security for churches

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.