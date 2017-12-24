 Christmas: Obaseki urges Christians to uphold spirit of season – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Obaseki urges Christians to uphold spirit of season – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News & Observer

Christmas: Obaseki urges Christians to uphold spirit of season
Vanguard
As Christians celebrate Christmas on Monday, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extended good wishes to Christians in the state and all over the world, urging them to uphold the spirit of the season. Obaseki, in a Christmas message
The Christmas Spirit rules, with hopeNews & Observer

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.