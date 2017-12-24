 Christmas: Saraki calls for prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Saraki calls for prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

Christmas: Saraki calls for prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria
P.M. News
The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the country as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as symbolised by the Christmas festivities. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and
Saraki greets Christians at ChristmasThe Eagle Online
Yuletide: Saraki, Ekweremadu Says Christians Should Pray For Nigeria's UnityCHANNELS TELEVISION
Bukola Saraki's Low-key 55th BirthdayTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.