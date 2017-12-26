Christmas: Senator Melaye Urges FG To End Fuel Scarcity

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, has urged the Federal Government to immediately end the current biting fuel scarcity in the country in order to put a stop to the “untoward hardship” being faced by Nigerians in this festive period.

Melaye, in a special Christmas message to Nigerians as contained in a press statement personally signed by him yesterday, lamented that the undesirable situation was occasioned by “failure of leadership” in the nation’s oil and gas sector even as he congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

“I congratulate fellow Nigerians and in particular the Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Christmas – a special festival to commemorate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who is a special gift to mankind from God.

“The import of this day cannot be allowed to be lost on us – appreciating God’s mercy over us despite our sinful lifestyles, His love, forgiveness, salvation, peace and charity, among other inexplicable benefits of Jesus’ birth. Therefore, we must live our lives to reflect these benefits at all times.

“Ironically, Nigerians are currently faced with fuel scarcity for no fault of theirs but failure of leadership in the nation’s oil sector. I therefore urge the Federal Government to immediately end the untoward hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the present artificial scarcity of fuel.

For the avoidance of doubt, it remains my unshakable belief that no Nigerian Senator or House of Representatives member is distinguished or honourable as the case may be until ALL NIGERIANS are distinguished and honourable in their day-to-day living. I therefore call on all political office holders including myself to sacrifice for the less-privileged to live a worthwhile life in the spirit of this festive period,” Melaye said.

The federal lawmaker also urged the occasion to call on all Nigerians to “remain united as one people, one nation and one destiny,” admonishing them to “promote and cherish peace in all parts of the country” even as they pray for themselves, their leaders and government in order to achieve a united and peaceful Nigeria.