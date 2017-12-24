Christmas: Tinubu calls on Nigerians to Support Buhari
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the country’s current economic challenges. Tinubu made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman in Lagos. He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ “who […]
