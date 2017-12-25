Christmas: What Buratai told troops fighting Boko Haram, militants, others

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, has hailed his officers and soldiers for their gallantry. In his Christmas message, Buratai urged them to continue to defend the country and rid it of criminal elements. He prayed to God to continue to guide them as they put their lives on the line for […]

Christmas: What Buratai told troops fighting Boko Haram, militants, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

